Australia Backs India In Condemning Vandalisation Of Two Hindu Temples In Melbourne

Condemning the vandalisation of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, Australia’s High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO said that the country is shocked at the vandalisation of two Hindu temples and the Australian authorities are investigating the matter.

Farell said, "Like India, Australia is a proud, multicultural country. We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, and Australian authorities are investigating. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence."

Like 🇮🇳, 🇦🇺 is a proud, multicultural country. We have been shocked at the vandalism of two Hindu temples in Melbourne, & Australian authorities are investigating. Our strong support for freedom of expression does not include hate speech or violence. @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) January 20, 2023

India condemned the vandalisation of Australian Hindu temples

India on Thursday condemned the vandalisation of Hindu temples in Australia and stated that the Australian government in Canberra has been approached regarding the issue and has urged for an effective probe against the miscreants.

While briefing the matter to the media, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are actually aware of the couple of temples that have been vandalised in Australia. We condemn these incidents. If I remember correctly, both of them are actually near Melbourne in Victoria. We strongly condemn this action. These actions have been publicly condemned by Australian leaders, community leaders, and religious associations there.”

This came after the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple in Australia’s Carrum Downs was vandalised with Anti-Hindu graffiti on Monday.

Australian authorities asked for an expeditious investigation

He added, "Our Consulate General in Australia has taken the matter with the local police. We have requested expeditious investigation action against the perpetrators and of course measures to prevent such incidents in future. The matter has also been taken up with the Australian Government, both in Canberra and New Delhi. And we are looking forward to the action that we have requested.”

The issue came to light on January 16 when the temple devotees arrived for 'darshan' amidst the three-day "Thai Pongal” festival, which is celebrated by Australia's Tamil Hindu community, as reported by The Australia Today.