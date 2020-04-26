Australia Begins Lifting 'most Extreme' COVID-19 Restrictions In Some Parts

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, certain parts of Australia have announced the partial lifting of lockdown, which was placed to curb the further spread of the pandemic. Australian Premier Mark McGowan has said on April 26 that after getting “remarkable result” in the country’s fight against the deadly pathogen, the government has decided to “cautiously relax” some “most extreme” restrictions in western Australia. As of April 26, Australia has recorded 6,710 cases of coronavirus with at least 83 fatalities.

The lifting of restrictions from April 27 include an increase in the number of people allowed to gather to ten at outdoor gatherings and work, people will be allowed to get out of their homes for slightly other reasons than just buying groceries or medicines, outdoor exercises without shared equipment, recreational activities without touch such as fishing or picnic, and resuming educational institutions were remote learning was not possible.

Our State has seen remarkable results in the fight against COVID-19 - and while that fight will continue for some time yet, those results mean we can now cautiously adjust some of the most extreme of those restrictions. pic.twitter.com/ao7OVqAYle — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) April 26, 2020

These decisions are based on the best medical advice in the country and as outlined by National Cabinet restrictions could be in place for six months, but subject to regular review.



Thank you again for doing such a great job so far. — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) April 26, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, after originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 203,289 lives worldwide as of April 26. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 2,921,439 people. Out of the total infections, 836,978 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

