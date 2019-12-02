Australia Says Treatment Endured By Its Citizen In China's Detention Camp 'unacceptable'

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne on December 2 reportedly said that the treatment of the Australian writer held in Beijing was 'unacceptable' and was concerned about his condition. Dr Yang Hengjun, a Chinese-Australian writer and a former Chinese diplomat was arrested back in August on suspicion of espionage and now faces daily interrogations while being shackled and has been increasingly isolated.

Payne said in a statement, “His circumstances of detention include increased isolation from the outside world, with restrictions on his communications with family and friends and the resumption of daily interrogation, including while shackled. This is unacceptable.”

According to international reports, Australia has consistently lobbied Chinese authorities for Hengjun's release, however, the Chinese foreign ministry has told Australia to not interfere in the case, and to respect the nation's judicial sovereignty. Hengjun has been allowed only one visit from Australian officials per month. He has also been restricted any kind of contact with his lawyer and his family for close to 11 months and has not been given any of their letters.

“We have also made repeated requests for him to be afforded basic standards of justice, procedural fairness and humane treatment, in line with international norms, including access to his lawyers and to his family, both of which continue to be denied to him,” Payne said. “This has not led to any substantive changes in his treatment. We will continue to express our expectations in clear terms to the Chinese authorities both in Beijing and in Canberra including that Dr. Yang be released and that, while his detention continues, he be treated fairly and humanely,” she added.

PM Morrison to look into the case

Hengjun is a scholar and novelist based in New York. He was reportedly detained when he travelled to China back in January with his wife and her child. According to international media reports, Henjun has been nicknamed 'the democracy peddler' as he maintained a blog on the country's current affairs and international relations. China has held Hengjun for alleged involvement in criminal activities endangering China's national security. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also shared the same concern as Payne and said that Australia will look into the issues to get a clear enunciation of the case.

“We would like to see the issues about access to lawyers, about getting a clear enunciation of what the matter is that have been brought against the Australian citizen at the centre of this case and that his access to family and treatment that would meet, you know, world standards is being provided to him,” Morrison said. “The most recent consular access was a matter of great concern to me and the foreign minister and we will continue to make those representations on behalf of an Australian citizen,” he added.

(With AP inputs)

