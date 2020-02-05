Australia: Firefighter Resuscitates 'lucky' Lizard Using CPR

In an unusual incident in Australia, a 'lucky' lizard was revived by a firefighter using the Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) technique. According to reports, the tiny reptile was revived by a firefighter who found it drowning in a swimming pool located in New South Wales.

The video of the incident was shared on Gordon Fire station's Facebook page. The video shows the firefighter using his finger to revive the lizard and after some time the lizard was seen doing well. According to reports, the Fire Station received an emergency call in relation to the drowning incident. As soon as the rescue team arrived at the incident site, they immediately gave a CPR to the lizard for more than 10 minutes.

On Saturday, our off duty firefighters were asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where a drowning had occurred. Upon arriving at the scene, a youngster was lying unconscious and not breathing after being found unresponsive in a pool by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool. Immediately getting to work the 37 firefighters checked for a response by looking, listening and feeling for life as the patient appeared cold-blooded.

The post read: "After receiving no response the youngster was turned onto its back and Cardiopulmonary compressions started in an attempt to get a spring in his tail. After more than ten minutes things weren’t looking good for the little fella but soon after an occasional “gasping breath” was noticed. From previous experience, our firefighters know this is not the time to stop so CPR was continued."

"Then miraculously “Lucky” the lizard started to breathe on his own. He was quickly rolled back onto his stomach and within half an hour with a little sunshine was back to chasing insects. It also serves as a timely reminder to know your CPR action plan in and around the water as we head towards the end of summer. Another great save by the Gordon crew," it added.

