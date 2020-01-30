Australia: Grandmother Finds Unique Way To Discourage Smoking

A grandmother’s bill of fare depicting cigarette vs Food challenge on social media in order to preach her grandchildren about the true costs of smoking has startled the internet. Judy Lawson, a woman from Tasmania, Australia, shared a photograph of cigarettes alongside food items that she shopped for equivalent cost.

The assortment of food consisted of healthy meat, fruits like bananas and carrot, vegetables and whole cereal, milk, bread, yogurt, and staples.

Lawson mentioned in her post that she was portraying the amount of food one can buy worth a pack of cigarettes for thought, as one of her grandchild, had muttered on how much cigarettes after watching someone purchase a pack at a store. She said that she instantly came up with an idea and made a challenge.

An exercise to discourage kids from smoking

She added, that she and the grandkid tried to purchase the most value for money ‘basic’ food items and the most popular cigarette brand. She further explained that the child was surprised at the amount of food one could buy for the same monetary value.

Facebook lauded the grandmother’s presence of mind and wit to get through the kid with a valuable message. A user wrote that it was an exercise to discourage kids from smoking, and possibly confrontation for some people who wouldn’t have realized it until yet. Another user wrote “What a fabulous comparison. If one must smoke cigarettes must be a luxury and only bought if all bills are paid, children are fed, clothed and schooled and you have lost your mind.” However, one user begged to differ as he wrote in defence, "Yes I’m a Smoker but though a noble comparison I would really be steering Clear of those Cheap Sausages Margarine Cheap Bread also anything Vegetable Wise from China there are heaps of hidden nasties in those."

A user suggested that the lesson “should be taught in schools”. Some users were startled to notice that the pack of cigarettes cost $56.85 AUD (£29.48) and grandmother's food shopping cart cost equivalent to a pack of cigarettes.

