Australia: Authorities Destroy Woman's Handbag Worth Rs 14 Lakh; Here's Why

A handbag worth INR 14 lakh was destroyed by Australian authorities after its owner failed to produce import permission for the item, international media reported. The alligator skin handbag, which cost A$26,000 was bought from a Saint Laurent boutique in Paris, France. However, upon the owner’s arrival in the city of Perth, customs officials seized the luxury product suspecting it to be ap part of the illegal wildlife trade, a statement released later revealed.

Alligator-skin products are allowed in Australia, however, owners are required to obtain a A$70 permit. According to reports, the woman had arranged the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) export permit from France, however, she had not applied for an import permit from Australian CITES Management Authority.

Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) strictly regulates and monitors products derived from alligator are allowed into Australia to protect species that might be adversely affected by illicit markets. It is essential for Australians to apply for the relevant CITES permits - from both the exporting country and the importing country when buying products like these overseas.

Calling it a “costly reminder”, Sussan Ley, country’s environment minister asserted that people should apply for correct paperwork before purchasing such products. In a statement released on September 4, Ley reckoned that "We all need to be aware of what we're purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species.”

'Ethical fashion choices'

Elaborating further in the statement, she said that the Australian government closely monitors what comes ad goes outside the nation, therefore people should apply for proper permits before buying such products overseas. Calling out on the moral factor, she added that people should be careful if their fashion choices hurt any other species." Aside from the rules themselves, it is important that people take the time to think about ethical fashion choices.”

