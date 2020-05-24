Western Australia Hit By 'once-in-a-decade' Storm, Around 50k Homes Left Without Power

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Western Australia was hit by a severe storm on May 2 that left 50,000 homes and businesses without power. According to reports, the storm hit the coast and brought with it wind gusts of speed more than 100 kilometres an hour. The conditions in Western Australia are expected to worsen overnight as the storm progresses.

'Once-in-a-decade' storm

As per reports, the storm that hit Western Australia has been called an "a once-in-a-decade-type system" by Jon Broomhall, acting assistant commissioner of Western Australia’s Department of fire and emergency services.

“Normally our storms come from the southwest, and this will come from the northwest, so it will test people''s buildings, sheds and all those unsecured items, so we're asking people to secure property and make sure everything loose is tied down,” he said. A Bureau of Meteorology official, James Ashley, said the weather formation was “dynamic and complex," as a system from Cyclone Mangga in the southern Indian Ocean interacted with a cold front.

According to reports, the storm also affected electricity supply to about 37,000 homes and businesses in the Perth Metropolitan area. Authorities informed affected household that they should be prepared to remain without power overnight, especially in the area when it was unsafe for repair crews to operate.

As per reports, the worst of the storm will hit Perth late May 24 and the morning of May 25. The storm is not likely to ease until May 25 afternoon according to authorities. “In a broad area, the southwest of the state will be hit really severely overnight, tonight and into tomorrow,” Ashley said. “Really quite severe conditions will still be experienced in Perth tomorrow morning." As the storm continued to move south, there have been reports of damage to buildings, homes, fences, electricity infrastructure and trees across Perth.

