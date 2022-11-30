Australia-India Economic Cooperation & Trade Agreement to Come Into Effect On 29 December

The implementation of the trade agreement between Australia and India is on the horizon, according to Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell, who announced that the Aus-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) will come into force on December 29 this year.

"The date is set! The Aus-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 29 December,” O'Farrell wrote on Twitter, adding that the deal will provide “new market access opportunities” for both nations and will help in solidifying their friendship “in the decades to come.”

The announcement arrives merely a week after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that his country’s FTA with India has been cleared by the parliament. "BREAKING: Our Free Trade Agreement with India has passed through parliament," the Australian PM wrote in a tweet on November 22.

In a lengthy press release issued today, the Albanese Government said that it welcomes confirmation as the Government of India has fulfilled all necessary domestic requirements for the implementation of the ECTA. Calling it the next step in the elevation of ties between India and Australia, Albanese said: "The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement is the next step in elevating our relationship with India, the world's fastest growing large economy.”

The monumental deal, according to the media release, will boost the economic ties between the two nations. With the agreement coming into effect on December 29, “tariffs on 85 per cent of Australia's exports to India will be eliminated and high tariffs on a further 5 per cent of goods will be phased down.”

How will the deal help exporters, businesses and consumers?

Furthermore, ECTA will majorly help exporters in Australia, who will be able to save about USD 2 billion a year in tariffs. Meanwhile, consumers and businesses will be able to “save around USD 500 million in tariffs on imports of finished goods, and inputs to our manufacturing sector.”

Talking about the deal, Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Hon Don Farrell said: “The ECTA's two tariff cuts in quick succession intensify the up-front benefits of this agreement for our exporters. Austrade can assist existing and potential exporters benefit from the lowering of trade barriers into the Indian market.” He further urged businesses to seize the opportunity and take “advantage” of the easy market access to India, thanks to the agreement.