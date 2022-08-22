Australia, India Working Jointly Towards Providing Fuel To Sri Lankan Navy & Air Force

Australia’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Paul Stephens, on Monday, confirmed that Australia and India are jointly working on providing fuel to Sri Lanka's navy and air force. Taking to Twitter, Stephens wrote, "Australia is pleased to be working with India to provide fuel to Sri Lanka’s navy and air force. It will help our long-standing cooperation against transnational crime to continue. As Indian Ocean neighbors, all three countries share a commitment to preserving regional security," Stephens tweeted on Monday, August 22.

From the beginning, Australia has been helping Sri Lanka deal with its crisis. Recently, Canberra provided 75 million US dollars for food and medicine assistance to the economy-battered country.

It is pertinent to note here that the island nation has been facing an acute fuel crisis since mid-February and the situation worsened as the country was already under the load of heavy loans with its reserves drying up, which severely affected the supply of fuel. Now, the situation is such that people are forced to stand in miles-long fuel queues around urban centers around the country. Sri Lanka is majorly relying on a QR code-enabled National Fuel Pass system, which has been implemented since August 1, 2022. This system allows vehicles to be refuelled only once a week under a quota set by the government.

India sends over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizers to Sri Lanka

India on Monday provided more than 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer to its crisis-ridden neighbour, Sri Lanka. On Twitter, the High Commission of India in Colombo wrote, "Adding to the fragrance of friendship and cooperation. The High Commissioner formally handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer supplied under special support to the people of Sri Lanka. This follows 44,000 tonnes supplied last month under Indian support, totaling about USD 4 billion in 2022."

"The fertilizer will contribute to food security and support the farmers of Sri Lanka. It demonstrates benefits to the people from close ties with India and mutual trust and goodwill between India and Sri Lanka," the tweet read further. Ever since the Sri Lankan government announced its bankruptcy, India has been at the forefront of providing economic assistance.

Image: AP/Representative