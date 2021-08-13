'Australia Is Urgently Evacuating Afghans Threatened By Taliban': PM Scott Morrison

As Taliban rebels make rapid territorial advances across Afghanistan, Australia is working swiftly with the US to evacuate the last of Afghans who assisted Australian troops and diplomats, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, August 13. As US and NATO forces pulled out of Afghanistan after 20 years, Australia closed its embassy in Kabul in May and withdrew the last of its troops in June.

Australia evacuating Afghans

Since April, Morrison said, Australia has resettled 400 Afghans and their families who would have been targeted by the Taliban if they worked for Australia. Morrison did not reveal how many additional Afghans will be resettled in Australia as part of a top-secret operation.

Morrison said, "We have made a lot of ground on this issue in the last few months. We’ll continue to do that. We’re liaising very closely with particularly the United States and others who are engaged in that area. We’ll continue to implement that program with a great sense of urgency in partnership with those who also are engaged in similar activities in that region."

On Thursday, the Taliban took control of two major cities, the country's second and third-largest after Kabul, as well as a vital provincial capital, further putting pressure on the embattled government just weeks before the American military mission ends.

Afghanistan conflict with Taliban sees no end

The Taliban have conquered 12 of Afghanistan's 34 provincial capitals in a weeklong blitz, with Kandahar and Herat being the biggest gains. The administration of US President Joe Biden is sending 3,000 additional troops to the Kabul airport to assist in a partial evacuation of the US Embassy.

The embassy will continue to operate, according to the State Department, but the abrupt decision to bring in thousands of additional US troops on Thursday reflects decreasing confidence in the Afghan government's capacity to fend off the Taliban surge. The Taliban's victories, according to Morrison, were "not surprising." “But it is concerning and it is very upsetting,” Morrison said.

Since 2001, more than 39,000 Australian military personnel have served in Afghanistan, with 41 killed. When asked what message he wanted to send to Australians who are debating whether the 20-year campaign was worth it, Morrison said, "Fighting for what you believe in is always worth it."

(with inputs from AP)

Picture Credit: AP