Australia Launches Anti-espionage Task Force Amid Threats Of Chinese Interference

Australia launched a high-level intelligence task force, on December 2, to counter foreign interference after a television show claimed Chinese spying operations Down Under. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the new Counter Foreign Interference Taskforce will “disrupt and deter anyone attempting to undermine our national interests.”

Evolving threat of foreign interference

Speaking at a press conference, Morrison stated that the task force to counter foreign interference is about identifying it, disrupting it and then prosecuting it. Calling the foreign interference an evolving threat, Morrison said that the government has put in “an additional $3.1 billion into ASIO and AFP (Australian Federal Police) to deal with the many threats that Australia faces, including this one”. Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton said that it will bolster the capacity to deal with the issue of foreign interference.

“We have always listened to our agencies about changes to the law that may be required, about further investments that may be needed, and that's exactly what we're doing here today,” he added.

On November 24, Mike Burgess, the Director-General of Security, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), had shown concern about the reports of foreign interference without mentioning China. Burgess gave reassurance that ASIO was already aware of matters reported on television and has been actively investigating them. He added that hostile foreign intelligence activity continues to pose a threat to Australia.

“However, in accordance with long-standing practice, I will not comment on this particular operational matter, including any detail of the individuals involved,” said Burgess.

The Australian government will be investing $87.8 million for the new dedicated capability of the taskforce. “It highlights our focus on stepping up our efforts as the threats to Australia evolve,” said the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, and Minister of Defence, in a joint statement.

“The increase in intelligence collection, assessment and law enforcement capabilities will help turn more intelligence assessments into operational disruptions to better protect Australians from foreign interference,” the statement read.

