Australia, Lithuania Join Hands To Counter China's Economic Coercion; Urge Others To Unite

Australia and Lithuania on Wednesday agreed to step up cooperation on the challenges posed due to China's aggressive policies. This came after Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne met at Parliament House on Wednesday. According to a report by the Associated Press, the cooperation between the two nations came after Canberra lost tens of billions of dollars due to official and unofficial Chinese trade barriers imposed by Beijing in recent times. The report said that the Australian exporters lost a hefty amount due to restrictions on the export of wine, beef, crayfish and barley. As per reports, the Chinese government has been taking "blind action" due to deteriorating relations with Beijing.

On the other hand, Chinese relations with Lithuania deteriorated in recent times after the latter agreed to name Taiwan's office in its capital Vilnius as "Taiwan" instead of Chinese Taipei.

"For quite a while, Australia was probably one of the main examples where China is using economy and trade as a political instrument or, one might say, even as a political weapon. Now Lithuania joins this exclusive club .. but it is apparent that we’re definitely not the last ones," AP quoted Landsbergis as saying.

"I agree with Landsbergis on the importance of like-minded countries working together with a consistent approach to maintaining the international rules-based order, free and open trade, transparency, security and stability," Marisa Payne opined.

Lithuania appeals to countries to join the group to counter Chinese aggression

“There are many colleagues with whom the foreign minister (Landsbergis) and I work and engage on these issues . . . the more I think we are sending the strongest possible message about our rejection of coercion and our rejection of authoritarianism," she added. Welcoming Australia's decision for joining the World Trade Organization consultations, Landsbergis slammed Beijing for holding goods at the border areas and added that like-minded countries need to join the group to counter Chinese aggression in trade. "We need to remind countries like China or any other country that would wish to use trade as a weapon that like-minded countries across the globe . . . have tools and regulations that help withstand the coercion and not to give in to . . . political and economic pressures,” Landsbergis said.

(With inputs from AP)

