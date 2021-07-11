Australia: New South Wales Registers First Death In 10 Months Amidst New COVID Outbreak

The Australian province of New South Wales has reported its first COVID-19 related fatality in 10 months. On Sunday, authorities said that a woman in her 90s had died in the provincial capital of Sydney after contracting the infection in ‘family settings’. Sydney, Australia’s largest city, has reported a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases and currently has a 'Stay at Home' order in place.

New South Wales, which borders Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia, registered 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Out of the total, 52 people were hospitalized with 15 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU). While Sydney remains majorly affected by the latest wave of infections, neighboring Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong, and Shoalhaven regions are also struggling to battle transmissibility.

Addressing a press conference, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned that the number of new daily infections would rise further on Monday. "I'll be shocked if it's less than 100," she said at a briefing on Sunday. Furthermore, she warned that the coming few days would be worse than “what they’ve seen today”. Since its first outbreak, Australia has reported over 31,100 coronavirus cases and 911 fatalities till now, marking a much better score than the rest of the world.

Emergency meeting

Australia’s COVID-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday following the recent outbreaks of highly transmissible Delta variants on the island. The meeting, which comes amidst a “critical time”, will see Australia’s National Security Committee chaired by PM Scott Morrison briefed by the country’s chief medical officer Professor Paul Kelly. Speaking to Australian Broadcasting Corp ahead of the meeting, federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said, “I think we are entering a new phase of this pandemic, with the more contagious Delta strain.”

The Darwin outbreak has also led to the rescheduling of Territory Day, which marks the Northern Territory’s independence from the Commonwealth. "We will not be celebrating Territory Day on 1 July but we will celebrate it soon, I promise you. It is not canceled, it is delayed. Once we are through this we will name a new date and will have a great party ... I promise you," Chief Minister Michael Gunner told reporters.

Image: AP



