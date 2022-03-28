Australia, New Zealand Discuss 'gravely Concerning' Chinese Presence In Solomon Islands

The Australian and New Zealand Prime Ministers, on Monday, voiced concerns about the potential for a Chinese military presence on the Solomon Islands. In a statement, Australian PM Scott Morrison said that he had talked to his kiwi counterpart Jacinda Ardern about the same and would be dialling the leaders of Fiji and Papua New Guinea later today.

The discussions come as a document leaked last week hinted at the possibility of Beijing bolstering the presence of its troops on the islands located northeast of the Australian continent.

According to Morrison, who had recently challenged Chinese leadership to pick a side in the Russia-Ukraine war - Chinese military presence did not come as a surprise. “This is an issue of concern for the region but it has not come as a surprise. We have been long aware of these pressures” he said. Morrison also added that it concerned Australia’s National Security as well as regional security.

Meanwhile, Ardern termed the possibility as “gravely concerning.” Speaking to Radio NZ, she said, “We see such acts as the potential militarization of the region.”

She also urged leaders in the pacific region to not ignore the threat and prioritise the “Pacific family” when looking for a country’s security relationships.

Australia challenges China to pick a side in Russin-Ukraine war

Earlier this month, Morrison had challenged China to sanction Russia. Addressing a Sydney-based foreign policy think tank, he said that no country would have more impact on the Russian invasion than China and it should therefore end its tacit political and economic support of the war and immediately impose sanctions on Moscow.

The Australian leader further asserted that the conflict was a moment of choice for China and it could ‘prove’ its commitment to global peace and principle of sovereignty.

It is imperative to note that the diplomatic relationship between Australia and China have plunged in the past few months. Both the countries have been trading barbs over a number of issues, including the coronavirus probe, Chinese claim over the South China Sea, and economic sanctions on imports.

Interestingly, Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing just a few days before the invasion commenced. At the meeting, both sides pledged ‘friendship with no limits'.

(Image: AP)