In a rather unique tale of ‘acting out of love’, an 80-year-old man Ralph ‘Terry’ Gibbs made an ill-fated dash across the Australian outback to bring his partner of 15 years, Carol Lisle with dementia, home. However, now the old man has ended up with a suspended jail sentence along with a two-year restraining order.

According to The Guardian, Gibbs took Lisle on 4 January from a nursing home in Mandurah, which is just an hour away from Perth. Gibbs, who is a builder, reportedly said that he wanted to take Lisle back to their Queensland home near the beach. But, weeks later, the Western Australian Police found the old couple in devastating 43C heat, deep in the harsh and remote desert which is just 60 minutes from the Northern Territory border.

After spending two days on the run, the 84-year-old Lisle was reportedly found in distress and was even smelling of urine. As per the report, she was still in the same trousers and floral top she was wearing when taken. Meanwhile, Gibbs, who the court heard had not slept properly for days, was interrogated at first and then arrested and placed in jail.

Gibbs was charged with deprivation of liberty

Gibbs was reportedly charged with deprivation of liberty and endangering Lisle’s life. He had pleaded guilty on 9 February to the lesser charge of unlawful detention. As per The Guardian, just this week Gibbs appeared in Perth magistrates court while wearing thongs and being supported by a bare wooden crutch. He was sentenced to seven months in jail, suspended for 12 months.

Magistrate Raelene Johnston told Gibbs that even though the 80-year-old was encouraged by love to take such measures, he had ultimately put his wishes above Lisle’s needs. The report stated Johnston as saying, “I accept that you believe you were acting out of love and that you were acting out of care for your partner and that you wanted to be with her, and you believed that she wanted to be with you.”

“But objectively your conduct was extremely dangerous, and the objective seriousness of your offending was made clear by the reactions of those people who observed you,” the magistrate said further.

Image: Unsplash/Representative