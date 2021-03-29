Australia Parliament's IT Services Hit After Alleged Cyberattack By China; Probe Initiated

The government of Australia cut access to the Parliament's IT and email services in a bid to thwart a cyber-attack incoming from a foreign actor, said the country's assistant minister for defence, Andrew Hastie, on Sunday. Web users in Australia had limited or no access to the internet for almost 30 hours on Saturday as the parliamentary IT system went down and the outage took place at the same time when Nine TV Network's IT system crashed.

'Matter being probed for cyberattack, possibly from China'

Hastie was quoted by Australian media saying "The issue relates to an external provider, and once it was detected the connection to the government systems was cut immediately as a precautionary measure." The media outlet that quoted Hastie reportedly discovered from the government sources that the cyber attack might have been initiated from abroad, "possibly from China," ANI reported.



Meanwhile, the Department of Parliamentary Services (DPS) also confirmed the development and said that the alleged cyber-attack is being probed. In a statement released by the DPS, it said "A service outage is currently affecting various ICT services including the email, calendar, and contacts on smartphones and tablets."

Live shows over Russia's use of chemical weapons hacked

Australia's Blackbox television information website, earlier in the day, reported that hackers allegedly wiped out Nine Network's morning live shows. The channel was not able to telecast any of its live shows from Sydney headquarters on Sunday, and it said the issue was due to a "technical glitch." While the channel reasoned that it was a glitch, an entertainment reporter Peter Ford in a series of tweets hinted that the breakdown was being probed for a possible cyberattack.

EXCLUSIVE | Claims Russian hackers behind Channel 9 cyber attack https://t.co/w8W4D7eRD2 — TV Blackbox News ðŸ“º (@TVBlackbox_News) March 28, 2021





However, the TV Blackbox in a statement alleged that "the attack is likely from Russia due to the sophistication of the attack." The alleged cyberattack was reportedly aimed at stopping Monday's episode of Under Investigation from going on air, as the program maintained focus on the Russian leadership's alleged use of chemical weapons against its political opponents, the channel claimed. Meanwhile, Russia has repeatedly scrapped such allegations over its involvement in both cyber or chemical attacks.

