Australia PM Says Ties With China Will Remain 'difficult' As He Heads For QUAD Summit

Newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on May 23 warned that the relations with China would remain “difficult” as he prepared to fly to Tokyo on Monday to participate in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit. "It is China that has changed, not Australia, and Australia should always stand up for our values and we will in a government that I lead," Albanese said at the briefing. The QUAD grouping countries expected to meet in Tokyo include the United States, Japan, Australia and India.

Just hours after he was sworn in as the new Australian prime minister, Albanese told reporters ahead of boarding his plane that QUAD leaders meeting "is an absolute priority for Australia." QUAD partnership "enables us to send a message to the world that there is a change of government. There will be some changes in policy, particularly with regard to climate change and our engagement with the world on those issues," said the newly sworn-in Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese from Sydney's inner west, as he interacted with Australian reporters.

Today I am heading to Japan for the Quad Leaders’ Summit along with Foreign Minister @SenatorWong.



I am honoured to represent Australia at this important forum.



I look forward to meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida, US President Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/7X1AsPNeFS — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 23, 2022

PM Modi among first world leaders to meet Australia's new prime minister

Albanese's Labor party defeated Scott Morrison's Coalition government on Saturday, last week. It still is not known whether Labor party will secure the 76-seat majority needed to form a government. As Alaanese travels to Tokyo for the key strategic summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be among the first world leaders to meet Australia's new prime minister.

The latter, ahead of his trip, promised a “journey of change” and vowed to tackle the threats arising from climate change, the rising cost of living, inflation, and inequality. Albanese's Labour party has returned to power after nine years in opposition, and while the votes in Canberra are still being counted, he can still already attend the key meeting of the QUAD security grouping as the leader of Australia.

“It’s a big day in my life but a big day for the country, when we change the government,” Albanese told reporters today outside Sydney suburban home as he was being sworn in at the ceremony. “I want to channel the opportunity that we have to shape change so that we bring people with us on the journey of change. I want to bring the country together.”

I am deeply honoured to serve as Australia’s Prime Minister.



As Prime Minister, I want to bring people together and lead a government that is as courageous, hard-working and caring as the Australian people.



That work starts today. pic.twitter.com/qhu8JxHx2g — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 22, 2022

Australia's Prime Minister also spoke with US President Joe Biden on Sunday night and said that he was looking forward to speaking with the US President on the sidelines of the summit, as well as prime ministers of Japan and India. “This visit aligns with what the Albanese Government sees as the three pillars of Australia’s foreign policy: our alliance with the United States, our engagement with the region, and our support for multilateral forums,” Albanese said in a statement.