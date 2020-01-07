Australia: Residents Of Fire-hit Town Issue Ominous Warning To Thieves

People in Australia have issued warnings to the thieves after a fierce bushfire ravaged their properties. Residents of New South Wales have issued ominous signboards to make sure that the looters eyeing their properties will be taken care if they make any attempts at stealing. One such sign Board in New South Wales’s Conjola park read “You loot we shoot.”

Conjola Park was hit on New Year's Eve

Many were forced to evacuate their homes in Conjola park after a fire hit the area on December 31 destroying nearly 50 properties. Police have advised anybody in the area who is aware of potential looting to contact police immediately. Cops have already detained a 17-year-old and a 30-year-old on the charge of possessing house braking implements.

Read: Australia Bushfires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency For 7 Days

Read: Australian Crews Race To Contain Blazes As Damage Bill Soars

The Australian Fire Service department has declared a state of emergency for seven days on January 2 as the country battles unprecedented bushfires and a record-breaking heatwave. The Premier of the Australian state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian said on Thursday that the emergency would come into effect by the morning of January 3 as the weather conditions are expected to degrade significantly in the coming week while raising the fire danger even further. This is the third time NSW has declared a state of emergency in the several months, the last two being in November and December.

The previous emergency calls were also for seven days and granted extraordinary powers to the Rural Fire Service. The residents could also be subjected to forced evacuations, road closures along with other necessary means in order to keep the citizens safe. Berejiklian said she wants to be prepared for what could be a 'horrible day on Saturday'.

The Rural Fire Service department has been updating 'Tourist Leave Zones' where the dangerous conditions could evolve especially for the foreigners. A 'Total Fire Ban' was also placed on January 3, prohibiting open fires in many areas across Australia. Snowy Monaro, South Coast Bush Fires are among the Tourist Leave Zone while Batlow / Wondalga, Shoalhaven are general 'Leave Zone' according to the fire danger forecast.

Read: Australia Bushfires: Netizens 'salute' Firefighters, Pray For Their Families

Read: Funeral Of Firefighter Killed In Australian Fires