Australia Says 'will Not Hesitate' To Ramp Up Sanctions On Russia If It Invades Ukraine

A top federal minister has warned that Australia will not hesitate to ramp up sanctions against Russia as tensions over the military buildup near Ukraine's border rise, Sun Herald reported. Australia's Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said that the government was in close contact with several allies, including countries across Europe and the United States, as well as directly with Ukraine to offer "whatever assistance we can."

On Monday, the United Kingdom is poised to announce stronger measures against Russia, according to various media reports. Western countries are concerned about Russia's buildup of over 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border, but opinions differ on whether Vladimir Putin intends to launch a full-scale military assault.

The Russian president has made a number of security conditions, including a commitment that Ukraine will never join NATO, which the US has refused. Russia has claimed that NATO is to blame for the rising tensions.

The Australian finance minister's remark comes after a Ukrainian diplomat in Australia accused Russia's envoy of making false and weird explanations for Russia's army buildup, as western countries increase their cautions to Moscow about invading Ukraine.

The United Kingdom has volunteered to send land, air, and sea forces to NATO members' northern and eastern borders to help them defend themselves. The US has also stated that in the near term, it will send a modest number of troops to eastern European and NATO countries.

Present Australian sanctions against Russian officials

Finance Minister Birmingham said that Australia already has sanctions against Russian officials in place, which were first imposed in 2014 and then extended in 2015, and that the country was willing to expand them. According to the sanctions list, the actions are aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin's associates who publicly supported Russian forces in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.

The existing sanctions also target defence companies associated to the production of "Buk" surface-to-air missiles, which are thought to have been used by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17. Birmingham told reporters in Adelaide on Sunday that those sanctions are under regular review.

"And of course, we will not hesitate to upgrade them and undertake further sanctions if that’s warranted should Russia escalate this situation," he was quoted by Sun Herald as saying.

Simon Birmingham stated that Australia had made quite clear that if conflict broke out in the region, it would not deploy its military, but that it was in negotiations about what other support it could provide. He asked Russia "to remove its military buildup along the Ukrainian border, to de-escalate tensions and to engage comprehensively in diplomatic dialogue to avert conflict," The Guardian reported.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)