Australia: Drought Pushes Country's Sheep Flock To Record Low

The number of sheep in eastern Australia has shrunk to the lowest levels in recorded history. According to reports, agricultural figures revealed that farmers in eastern Australia sold-off or deposited Aus $21 billion worth of livestock in 2019. This has resulted in the sheep count nationwide to shrink to a count of 66 million, which is the lowest it has been since 1905.

Worst drought in living memory

As per reports worsening drought and lack of fodder have forced many sheep and cattle producers to de-stoke. The agriculture bureau of Australia has also added that Australia is experiencing some of the worst droughts living memory and this has caused the nation’s cotton crop to drastically fall in value and Australia has also seen an 80 per drop in the value of its rice.

According to reports, Sheep and the wool they provide has been a mainstay of the Australian economy for more than 100 years. The grim figures do not even account for the loss and devastation caused by the devastating bushfires that grippe Australian in late 2019 and early 2020.

China imposes strict tariffs

Recently in another blow to the Australian economy, China has placed an 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley. According to reports, it is believed that Australia’s role in demanding an inquiry into China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has prompted this move. China has also banned beef imports from Australia’s four largest abattoirs due to labelling issues.

Australia’s trade minister has described China’s decision as “deeply disappointing”. Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has also added that China’s accusations that barley is subsidized by the Australian government is false. Birmingham also says Australia could appeal to the World Trade Organization to resolve both the beef and barley disputes.

(Representative Image)(Image Credit Pixabay)