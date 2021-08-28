Australia Shuts Its Embassy In Kabul, Withdraws Staff Amid Fears Of More Taliban Violence

The Scott Morrison-led Australian government on August 28 closed its embassy in Afghanistan and has withdrawn all the staff. Even though some Australian nationals reportedly still remain in the Taliban-controlled nation, the embassy has been shut amid fear of further violence. While desperate civilians are trying to find a way out from the war-ravaged country back to Australia, Barry O’Farrell, Australia’s High Commissioner to India has reportedly said that the authorities were trying to work out the best possible ways to repatriate civilians from Kabul following the devastating explosions.

The Australian embassy in Kabul was shut after the deadly terrorist attacks took place near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26, killing at least 95 Afghan nationals and 13 US troops. In a statement following the attack on Friday, Afghanistan's mission in Australia said that they “strongly condemn the recent terrorist attacks in Kabul.” It also added that the flag at the Embassy was flown at half-mast from August 27 until August 30 to express “our sympathies with the aggrieved and mourning families of the victims.”

Morrison condemns ‘heinous’ Kabul blasts

Even Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison grieved over Thursday’s bombings and said, “Deeply saddened by the deaths of US military personnel and Afghans in the horrific terrorist attacks in Kabul. We mourn your tragic loss. Australia condemns these heinous and barbaric attacks. All our brave ADF and Australian personnel are safe.”

The death toll of Kabul blasts near the international airport in Kabul has reportedly surpassed 100, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for soldiers of the United States since August 2011. Officials had also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher. One of the officials, who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, said that other people might have taken bodies away from the scene. The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K).

Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which is considered prominently more radical than the Taliban terrorists. He pledged to ensure the safety of Afghans even as the pressure to extend the Tuesday deadline continues to intensify. The US President also cited the threat of terrorist attacks as one of the reasons for him to stick to the plan of completing evacuation by August 31. The US President said, “We will rescue the Americans; we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on.”

IMAGE: AP