For every diaspora, the culture and festivals of their country are something they crave for; in today's world, where the barriers between global and local are gradually being erased, the opportunity to witness one's cultural festival in a foreign land is a matter of immense joy.

In such an instance of jubilation, the iconic multi-venue performing arts centre in Sydney, the Opera House, witnessed the gathering of hundreds of Hindu devotees. The video of the gathering emerged on social media platforms leaving people in spiritual fervour.

In the video, hundreds of Hindu devotees could be seen gathered, performing the pious Aarti as they immersed in devotion alongside Swami Narayan Bhagwan. The huge gathering had people of all age groups including women, children, and men. The public was fully engrossed in spiritual fervour that not even the light from the lit lamps disturbed their tranquillity or serenity. The original broadcast of the programme was shared on Facebook Live. However, the same video also emerged on Twitter later.

The devotional programme was broadcasted by the user name Clr Reena Jethi, who shared the footage of the event on Facebook. The program was organised by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) team of volunteers, according to one of the comments on the Live post. The video accumulated several reactions accompanied by a few comments. "Such a proud moment w well done (sic)", a user wrote. A second user wrote, "That is one big gathering ..Wow ...power of faith (sic)".

Who is Swami Narayan Bhagwan?

Swami Narayan was a yogi and ascetic around whom the Swaminarayan Sampradaya developed, and whose life and teachings brought a revival of central Hindu practices of dharma, ahimsa, and brahmacharya. He is believed by followers to be a manifestation of God.

BAPS is an organisation that is indulged in spirituality. It is a volunteer-driven organisation dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service. However, people are immensely devoted to Swami Narayan Bhagwan as a huge crowd emerged to join this spiritual event wholeheartedly.

(Image: @Samrasta20/Twitter)