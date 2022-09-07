Australia: Sydney High School Installs Fingerprint Scanners To Prevent Vandalism In Toilet

In an effort to stop repeated vandalism, a high school in Sydney, Australia, has launched a contentious plan to scan the fingerprints of students. According to The Guardian report, a privacy expert has condemned the Sydney high school's plan to put fingerprint scanners at the door to the restrooms in order to monitor student movements and prevent vandalism as being "unreasonable and disproportionate."

In June, Moorebank High School installed a biometric system after claiming to spend thousands of dollars annually repairing vandalised restrooms. The scanners were installed at Moorebank High School in term three. The school's principal, Vally Grego, informed parents that the scanners were a vandalism prevention strategy.

The principal stated in a letter to parents earlier this year that "the system will roll out in term three for the external student toilets only," The Guardian reported. She added, “We are introducing this system to monitor students’ movement during class time and to reduce the incidents of vandalism. We will then investigate the upgrade to the toilets.”

Implementation of the fingerprint scanners in Sydney school

Nearly all of the 1,000 students who were requested to supply their fingerprint information for the system have already done so. The technology, which was implemented following two years of consultation with the community focus group of the school, does not actually record a fingerprint. Instead, an alphabetized version of the fingerprint is made, and the data is kept off-site, The Guardian reported.

It is also important to mention that the system is optional, and students can still use the restrooms while in a class by getting an access card from the office.

Furthermore, an 11-year-old student, Daniel Scutella spoke to ABC News about how the vandalism has gotten worse over the past years. According to him, vandalism included damage to the doors, urine on the floor and activities with faeces.

Controversy over the installation of fingerprint scanners for toilet usage

In the meantime, the Digital Rights Watch's program head, Samantha Floreani said that avoiding vandalism was insufficient reason for what she called an invasion of privacy. She said that students should have the freedom to use the restroom without having their biometric data obtained or their activities continuously tracked.

Samantha Floreani went on to describe by saying, “If there were to be a data breach, for example – if the information was to be accessed by someone who’s not authorised... or if there was a hack – then suddenly you’ve got a student fingerprint being accessed by people who shouldn’t have access to that information.” According to The Guardian report, she asserted, “And then that creates all kinds of risks for those students, for example, identity fraud, or it could potentially be linked with all kinds of other information.”

Additionally, according to an NSW Education spokesman, the school's parent community was informed about the scanners and discussed further with a community focus group.

