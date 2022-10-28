Australia To Provide Over $500m To Repair Damaged Houses In Flood-inundated Areas

Australia has launched a significant buyback program for those impacted by the devastating flooding in the NSW Northern Rivers. According to the Australian Associated Press report, the $520 million buyback program is the highlight of an $800 million package co-funded by the New South Wales and federal governments to provide 2000 flood-affected residents with the opportunity to raise, repair, or retrofit their homes.

The proposal, according to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, offers a way ahead for areas hit by repeated flooding this year. Albanese told the media in Lismore, Australia, on Friday, "This is the biggest agreement of its kind, ever, in response to a very significant event".

Further, Australian governments will offer to purchase the house and land from the owner for residences in Lismore and the adjacent Northern Rivers region's most vulnerable districts. Under the buyback scheme, residents of the affected local government areas of Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, as well as Tweed will be able to receive assistance.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 14, houses were inundated in Melbourne and other southeast Australian cities with rivers that were expected to remain alarmingly high for days.

Governments couldn't continue to allow homes to be built in dangerous areas: PM

Besides this, Albanese said that because climate change was causing more natural disasters, governments couldn't continue to allow homes to be built in dangerous areas. Standing next to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, he stated, "We need to respond as governments, not political parties,” Australian Associated Press reported.

The Prime Minister also noted, “We need to do better on planning, but we also need to do better than thinking we can just do the same thing over and over again."

The next national cabinet meeting will include a debate led by the premier on how to improve planning to stop more construction in floodplains.

Homeowners in the most vulnerable areas of the Northern Rivers, where increased flooding continues to pose a major risk, will have access to the voluntary buyback program starting on Monday. Based on expert evaluations of the destruction, its safety hazards, and anticipated future flood levels, they will either be given money to raise, repair, or retrofit their home, or offered the option of selling it to the government.

Those who qualify will get a payout determined on the value of the property and the house, Australian Associated Press reported. When flood risk can be reduced by improved building, up to $100,000 will be provided for raising homes and up to $50,000 for retrofitting.

The Northern Rivers Reconstruction Corporation and the state government will jointly invest $100 million in the purchase of new property in flood-safe sites for future developments.

