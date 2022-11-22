Australia Urges Allies To Ramp Up Pressure On Iran Over 'horrific Suppression Of Protests'

Australia’s government called in the Chargé d'Affaires of Iran as the Islamic Republic’s violence on protesters continues, foreign minister Penny Wong wrote on Twitter. “The Australian Government has again called in Iran’s Chargé d'Affaires over the Iranian regime’s horrific suppression of protests,” she wrote.

Australia will “continue to work with our international partners and within government to increase pressure on Iran over its egregious human rights abuses,” she said, while taking cognizance of the “concerning reports of surveillance and harassment of protesters in Australia - including threats made to their families in Iran.”

“We have made these concerns clear to Iran and the Department of Home Affairs is engaging with the community,” Wong continued. In a video shared by Wong on Twitter, she is seen lauding Iran’s football team for its defiant act on Tuesday, when players did not sing the national anthem before the commencement of their World Cup match in Qatar.

Calling the act “courageous,” Wong said: “By refusing to sing the anthem they’re actually joining a chorus, joining a chorus in Iran and around the world that has grown steadily louder over the last two months.” The minister acknowledged that the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September “lit a flame of protests that has spread across Iran and to the streets of cities around the world including Australia."

Iranian regime suppresses protesters in Australia

The Albanese administration has called for foreign interference as the Iranian regime continues to suppress freedom of expression back home, as well as in Australia. Wong said that reports of Australians being targetted for partaking in protests make her “deeply concerned.” “My message to anyone involved in such activities is this: Australia’s laws and foreign interference are unequivocal,” Wong added.

“Allegations of foreign interference are investigated, and we will prosecute if appropriate. We will defend our democracy and people’s right to protest and express their views within Australia just as we stand up for the rights of those to do so and elsewhere,” she added. According to local news outlet The Age, demonstrators in Australia have claimed that supporters of the Iranian regime have resorted to slashing their tyres, delivering offensive letters, and sending threats as a way of harassment.