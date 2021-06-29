Australia, US And Canada Launch 3D Map Of 'critical Minerals' Around The World

Australia on Monday published a new interactive 3D map illustrating the location of the critical minerals around the world. The map was launched in collaboration with the Geological Survey of Canada (GSC), and the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Australian government’s agency for geoscientific research called the ‘Geoscience Australia’ struck a key partnership with the US and Canada to draft the world’s largest dataset of critical minerals in and around the ore deposits in a major milestone of the Critical Minerals Mapping Initiative.

The map shows concentrations of critical minerals in more than 7000 mineral samples from around 60 countries, mainly from Australia, the United States, and Canada. Australia also launched a ‘Critical Minerals Mapping Initiative’ portal. Critical minerals are metals and non-metals that are considered vital for the economic well-being of the world's major and emerging economies, yet whose supply may be at risk due to geological scarcity, geopolitical issues, trade policy, or other factors.

.@GeoscienceAus, the Geological Survey of Canada-@NRCan & the USGS are unveiling a new #database and web portal for 10,000+ ore samples in about 50 countries: https://t.co/76xBy0SjcG



Make sure to check out the event at 3:00pm ET, hosted by @AGI_Updates, mentioned in the thread! — USGS (@USGS) June 28, 2021

[Media Release] Critical minerals portal to strengthen supply chains -- We have taken a key step with our partners @USGS and @NRCan with the release of the Critical Minerals Mapping Initiative online portal today. Read more: https://t.co/c36IZuTDlX #CMMI #criticalminerals pic.twitter.com/33e6NyYMvV — Geoscience Australia (@GeoscienceAus) June 29, 2021

Among these important minerals are metals and semi-metals used in the manufacture of mobile phones, flat-screen monitors, wind turbines, electric cars, solar panels, and many other high-tech applications, according to the Australian government. The United States, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the European Union, and the UK have ranked these critical minerals, and the Geoscience Australia’s portal also lists individual countries ranking basis the number of “most critical minerals” found there. For example, Rare-earth elements, gallium, indium, tungsten, platinum-group elements including platinum and palladium, cobalt, and 11 other minerals are recognized as “most critical” by the governments worldwide which is essential for the world's major industrial economies.

[Credit: Australia's Critical Minerals Mapping Initiative portal/ https://portal.ga.gov.au/persona/cmmi]

In an official statement released by the Australian Government, Geoscience Australia’s Minerals Energy and Groundwater Division Chief Dr. Andrew Heap said that the new map portal would highlight Australia’s rich mineral resources, and underline the emerging opportunities for the Australian resources sector.

“Critical minerals are central to the economic and national security of Australia and its partners, but their distribution in ore deposits is poorly understood,” said Heap. “With our colleagues in the United States Geological Survey and the Geological Survey of Canada, Geoscience Australia has created the foundations of a global dataset that indicates where critical minerals occur and in what quantities,” he added. Furthermore, the Australian chief stated, “The dataset in the online portal will help Australia and our partner nations secure our supply chains as global demand for critical minerals accelerates.”

[Periodic table of the elements showing those of high criticality.Credit: Geoscience Australia]

Initiative taken post US-Australia dialogue

Critical Minerals Mapping Initiative was established in December 2019 following the US-Australia dialogue to increase reliable supplies of critical minerals, which are deemed essential for everything ranging from electric vehicle batteries and wind turbines to fighter jets. The portal was backed by idea of the Australia’s Critical Minerals Facilitation Office in implementing the Australian Government’s Critical Minerals Strategy which aims to position Australia as a world leader in the exploration, extraction, production, and processing of critical minerals.

“Critical Minerals Mapping Initiative portal uses a new mineral deposit classification system that draws on a mineral systems approach. This approach looks at mineral deposits through an integrated framework based on the geological processes that control their formation and preservation,” geoscience Australia explained.

Via Australia’s new critical minerals map, nations can identify critical mineral abundance in underexplored regions, unsampled deposits, and mine wastes, which can then be used to better target exploration. “This online portal demonstrates what can be achieved when national geological surveys combine their data and expertise,” Heap said.

[Critical minerals are used to make electric vehicle batteries and other low emissions technologies. Credit: Geoscience Australia]