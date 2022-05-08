Australia Voices Concern Over Solomon Islands' Security Agreement With China

After China signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, nations like the US, Australia and New Zealand have raised concerns over the agreement, stating that it lacks transparency. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne met with Solomon Islands Development Planning and Aid Coordination Minister Jeremiah Manele for the first time since the country signed the pact with China and expressed concern regarding China's expansion on Australia's doorstep. It should be noted that Solomon Island is approximately 2,000 km to the northeast of Australia.

Payne and Jeremiah Manele met on Friday night in Brisbane. Payne's office stated that Australia has been consistent and clear in voicing its respect for the Solomon Islands' sovereign decision-making. The statement further noted that Australia is, however, concerned about the security deal with China, which notably lacked transparency. Payne's office also stated that the two nations agreed that Australia will continue to be the Solomon Islands' preferred security partner and that the Solomon Islands would not host a foreign military installation within 2,000 kilometres of Australia's northeast coast.

Continue working on the bilateral relationship

Payne and Manele also highlighted the need for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's administration to continue working on the bilateral relationship. Despite China's repeated denials of ambitions to militarize the Solomon Islands, security experts remain suspicious of Beijing's motives.

Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan informed that the two Ministers had a "very good conversation." He further added that a Chinese station in the Solomon Islands was not in the region's best interests and what they want to do is make sure that they are making a very compelling case for why it is critical that they don't see the militarization of the Pacific islands. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that it has been reaffirmed that the Solomon Islands are not planning or supporting the development of a naval presence in the region.

US' concern over Solomon

Last month, the United States also expressed concern that the framework agreement on security cooperation inked between the Solomon Islands and China could be used to create a military facility in the Pacific island nation. US State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink stated that if China establishes a military facility in the Solomon Islands, Washington will "quite naturally respond" to the concerns.

(Inputs from ANI)