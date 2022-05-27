Australia Warns Pacific Nations To Weigh Up ‘consequences’ Of China's Security Offers

Australia’s foreign minister on Thursday warned the Pacific countries against the “consequences” of signing and accepting offers of security deals with Beijing. During her first overseas trip as Foreign Minister to Fiji, Australia’s Penny Wong, whose Pacific trip follows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s, cautioned Pacific nations to realise who their reliable and trustworthy partners are.

Wong’s trip came after Fiji became the first Pacific Island country that joined US president Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific economic framework (IPEF) during his Asia tour that aims to counter China’s rising economic influence and establish Washington’s crucial presence to bolster economic and trade matters in Asia Pacific region.

Our Pacific family is strongest when we work together.

Today I met with @FijiPM to reinforce Australia’s commitment to the Vuvale Partnership.

Regional unity has never been more important, as we face unprecedented challenges including COVID, climate change and strategic contest.

"The visit, in my first week as Foreign Minister, demonstrates the importance we place on our relationship with Fiji and on our Pacific engagement," Australia's foreing minister Wong said in a statement. "Australia will listen to our Pacific partners as we work together to face our shared challenges and achieve our shared goals — including tackling climate change, pandemic recovery, economic development and regional security."

Wong to meet Fiji’s prime minister and foreign minister Frank Bainimarama

Australian foreign minister is scheduled to meet with Fiji’s prime minister and foreign minister, Frank Bainimarama, on Friday, May 27, according to press document from Australia’s ministry of foreign affairs. She will strengthen partnerships and discuss how Fiji and Canberra can bilaterally secure the region and help build a stronger Pacific community.

I valued the opportunity to hear the Prime Minister’s insights as a global leader on climate change.



I look forward to working with Fiji and our Pacific family to ensure our Blue Pacific remains strong and prosperous.

Wong will separately meet with Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Henry Puna, and deliver a speech at the Forum Secretariat on the new energy and commitments Australia is making to play our part in strengthening our Pacific region.

“These commitments include taking real action on climate change at home and with our region, as well as increased development assistance and security cooperation, and reforming and expanding our Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme,” she said.

“I look forward to sharing our ideas on how we seek to bring together Australia's defence, strategic, diplomatic and economic capabilities to support our region's priorities,” Australia’s foreign minister further stated.