Australia: Woman Missing For 5 Days Found Alive In 'surprisingly Good Spirits'

After spending five days in the woods affected by flood in Australia, a 26-year-old woman has been found alive in “surprisingly good spirits”. According to international reports, the emergency responders said on February 17 that Yang Chen who had gone missing on February 12 after her partner lost sight of her at a waterfall in Tallebudgera west of the Gold Coast in Queensland has been “found alive”.

Local media reported the police divers who had joined the search for the Bond University student on February 12 which after the authorities were forced to suspend their search due to heavy rainfall. The woman was found near the waterfall where she had gone missing. According to reports, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson has said that the Queensland-native was taken to a local hospital for medical assistance in a stable condition.

Reportedly, paramedic Gary Berkowiktz had said that Chen “looked like she'd been through quite a trauma” but was in “surprisingly good spirits” and had walked to the ambulance. He further added that the authorities are “fortunate” for the weather which has been quite warm and that Chen “had access to water”.

Man rescued after 10 hours

While it took five days to rescue Chen due to weather conditions, another man in Australia was rescued by the officials of New South Wales last week from floodwaters after holding onto a tree for at least ten hours on February 11. According to reports, the man was swept away by rising water levels as rainfall and strong winds resulted in several dry rivers near Baga to swell up. The man tried to stay afloat as he clung on to a tree until people spotted him and called officials to rescue him.

One of the local state emergency service commanders, Michelle De Frisbom reportedly said that the man was not in good condition when they rescued him. Frisbom further added that he was suffering from Hypothermia even though the temperatures were not that cold. The New South Wales SES Bega Units posted about the rescue operation on their Facebook handle.

(With agency inputs)