Australia Would Welcome An Official Invitation To G7: Govt Spokesman

Australia would welcome a formal invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) summit that was expected to be held next month in the United States. A government spokesperson on May 31 said that at a time when the world is facing an unprecedented challenge from the pandemic the G7 will help strengthen the international cooperation between like-minded countries. US President Donald Trump said he would postpone the summit after some European leaders decided against attending the meet in person.

According to media reports, German Chancellor Angela Merkel declined Trump's invitation to attend the G7 in Washington citing the coronavirus outbreak. Canberra's decision to welcome the invitation to G7 came after Donald Trump hinted a possible inclusion of countries like India, Russia, South Korea, and Australia, terming the current G7 as 'outdated'. Australia and the United States have supported each other on various issues in the recent past, including the coercion of China at the global stage, which led to a rise in tensions between Canberra and Beijing.

G7 summit

Earlier in March, Trump cancelled a physical meeting of the G7 leader scheduled to be held in June and held the meetings on the virtual platforms. The 'emergency meet' held on March 16 marked the first time the G7 leaders came together to discuss the efforts to defeat the coronavirus. Russia was part of the G7 until 2014 when it was suspended following its illegal annexation of Crimea in Ukraine. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 summit last year held in France after receiving an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron.

(With inputs from agency)

