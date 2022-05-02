Last Updated:

Australian Airline Qantas To Start World's Longest Non-stop Flight By 2025

Australian Airline Qantas is expecting to make a new record by flying a one-off direct flight from Sydney to London by the end of 2025.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Qantas

Image: @Qantas/Twitter


Australian Airline Qantas is expecting to make a new record by flying a one-off direct flight from Sydney to London by the end of 2025. According to the airlines', the flight is expected to complete its journey in 19 hours. The airline company said it has ordered 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that will cover major cities including, London and New York. In a statement released on Monday, the company said it will improve journeys for millions of people every year and create over 1,000 jobs. "Internationally, 12 Airbus A350-1000s will be ordered to operate non-stop ‘Project Sunrise’ flights from Australia to other cities including, New York and London. These aircraft will feature market-leading passenger comfort in each travel class with services scheduled to start by the end of calendar 2025 from Sydney," according to the statement.

"All of these next-generation aircraft – through their lower emissions, longer range, less noise and better economics – will improve how people travel around Australia and overseas. Customers can expect more direct routes and therefore less total travel time. They can expect higher levels of cabin comfort. And, particularly on domestic and regional routes, they can expect more choice of flights at different times of the day due to different size aircraft for peak and off-peak times," it added. It is worth mentioning that the large-haul aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 turbofan. These kinds of aircraft consume 25% less fuel than the previous generation aircraft.

Passengers will experience more comfort, claims Qantas

The company claims the aircraft comes in four classes-- First, Business, Premium Economy, Economy-- and can carry 238 passengers at one go. In order to make it more comfortable and provide extra space to the passengers, the company has reduced the seating capacity compared to other airlines. "The cabin is specially configured for improved comfort on long flights and includes a wellbeing zone in the centre," it said. "New types of aircraft make new things possible. That’s what makes today’s announcement so significant for the national carrier and for a country like Australia where air travel is crucial," said Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce.

Image: @Qantas/Twitter

READ | Qantas airways says international travellers would require to get vaccinated against COVID
READ | Qantas expects to start international flights in October
READ | Qantas Airlines seeks details of 'disturbing' Criminal Gang intelligence report
READ | Australia: Qantas repatriation flight sets aviation record, covers 15,020 km in 17 hours
READ | Qantas Airways CEO compares Australia to North Korea over COVID-19 restrictions: Report
Tags: Qantas, A350, Airbus
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND