Australian Boy Caught Eating Flies During Live Television Interview

Rest of the World News

An Australian boy was caught eating two flies within seconds during a live television interview. It was being conducted by a programme 'The People'.

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Australian

In an unusual incident, a young boy in Australia was caught eating two flies within seconds during a live interview. According to reports, the interview was being conducted by a local media out programme, The Project. The Project wanted to interview a few people and understand how the recent rainfall was affecting people residing in rural communities.

The officials from the programme were speaking to a family of four people but one viewer noticed that the eldest child of the family was doing something. According to reports, one of the viewers noticed that the boy ate two flies in a matter of seconds. The video initially shows a flying sitting on the boy's face and then showcases how the boy stuck out his tongue to eat the fly. The boy in the blue shirt ate the second fly in the same way.

The bizarre incident prompted a lot of people to be perplexed by what they saw on live television. A few even said that it is a good source of protein. "That was a choice. He made that choice twice". "He did that like he's the fly eating champion of the playground".

A person went on to quote Mark Twain.

Bizzare incident prompts reactions

The fly-eating incident also prompted a few people to make hilarious comments on Twitter.

 

Meanwhile, experts are not sure how much the downpour has helped drought-hit inland areas but have said that the rains have extinguished a number of bushfires that devasted Australia for a couple of months. One of the experts on water said that the rainwater has helped a lot of areas but was not evenly distributed across the affected areas.

Published:
COMMENT
