Australian Company Ellume Recalls COVID At Home Test Kits In US Over Inaccurate Results

An Australian medical technology manufacturer recalled some of their COVID-19 at-home test kits supplied in the United States after reports of some false-positive results surfaced. The Brisbane-based company, Ellume, manufactured the kit and signed a $300 million deal with the United States earlier this year to deliver the fast at-home antigen test results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the company's test kits for emergency use, the ABC reported.

A small number of testing kits, supplied from April to August this year and manufactured between February and June, have been recalled by the company. The report further stated approximately 190,000 of the 3.5 million tests delivered to the US had been recalled. The number of tests that yielded a false positive result accounted for even than 1% of all tests, stated the company as reported by the ABC broadcaster.

The Ellume technology allows the manufacturer to disable affected tests so that they aren't used by customers. In comparison to clinical testing, the company claims to have seen more false-positives. Meanwhile, Dr Sean Parsons, Ellume's chief executive and founder, said the problem was limited to specific lot numbers. He went on to say that after a comprehensive examination, the company had pinpointed the source of the false positives and confirmed that they were limited to specific batches. The recalled tests were distributed by retailers and the US Defense Department, he said as reported by the ABC broadcaster.

FDA working with the company to resolve the issue

The FDA stated that it was working closely with Ellume to assess the company's additional manufacturing checks and other corrective measures in order to help ensure that the problem was resolved. It should be mentioned here that the at-home tests were not available in Australia due to federal regulations prohibiting the sale of home-COVID tests. However, when Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said that manufacturers could request for authorisation from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for tests to be used at home, the quick antigen tests might be available as early as next month.

A present, the TGA has approved 33 quick tests that can be used under the supervision of a health professional at this time. Notably, the US Department of Defense gave the Brisbane biotech firm a $302 million contract in February to increase output to 640,000 tests per day. In December 2020, the company became the first to acquire FDA emergency use authorization approval.

Image: Pixabay/Unsplash/Representative