Australian Experts Claim To Find 200-year-old American Ship; US Says ‘findings Premature’

The maritime experts of Australia have claimed that they have found the wreckage of British explorer James Cook's ship HMS Endeavour, which was scuttled in the US waters more than 200-years-ago. On the other hand, American archaeologists have said the findings were premature, and Australian maritime experts have breached the contract in their joint research. Notably, maritime archaeologists have been investigating the sea for more than 20 years and have discovered several ancient shipwrecks in a 2-square-mile area of Newport Harbor, Rhode Island, and this is where the experts found James Cook’s HMS Endeavour. It is believed that the ship was deliberately sunk by the British during the American Revolution. Before landing on the east coast of Australia in 1770, James Cook had earlier sailed the ship around the South Pacific.

The chief executive of the Australian National Maritime Museum, Kevin Sumption, on Thursday held a press conference in Sydney after alerting the media that he'd be making "a major historic maritime announcement." After matching structural details of the remains to those on the original plans, the expert team was quite convinced that they had discovered the wreck of the 200-year-old ship. However, the executive director of the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, DK Abbass, claimed that her team was the lead organisation in the study at Newport Harbor.

"What we see on the shipwreck site under study is consistent with what might be expected of the Endeavour, but there has been no indisputable data found to prove the site is that iconic vessel, and there are many unanswered questions that could overturn such an identification," Abbass wrote. "When the study is done, RIMAP will post the legitimate report."

The Australian museum’s manager of maritime archaeology, Kieran Hosty, said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he believed his group’s contract with RIMAP had ended in November, but he couldn’t comment for certain. He further said he was convinced that the ship was Endeavour, including the size of the timbers, that it was European-built, and the scuttling holes in the keel. So it ticks all those boxes, "Hosty told the ABC." "So, we are very open to conversations with Dr. Abbass if she disagrees with our findings or their findings."

At the news conference, Sumption said, "The last pieces of the puzzle had to be confirmed before I felt able to make this call." Based on archival and archaeological evidence, I’m convinced it’s the Endeavour. The researchers are now focused on how to protect and preserve the vessel remains. Sumption said that they were working closely with maritime experts in Rhode Island as well as with state and federal officials in the US and Australia to secure the site.

