Australian Foreign Minister (FM) Marise Payne is scheduled to arrive in India on September 10, Friday for a bilateral '2+2' ministerial dialogue with the top diplomats. For the two-day visit, FM Payne will be accompanied by Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton. She will arrive at Palam Air Force Station around 12 noon.

As per ANI, to initiate the inaugural '2+2' bilateral ministerial dialogue, the Australian leaders will meet Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Saturday. Payne, who is a Minister of Women and Child Development will also meet her counterpart Smriti Irani at Shastri Bhawan on Friday afternoon. Both the Australian diplomats will be present to grace an event at the Observer Research Foundation in the national capital, where Payne will deliver a keynote speech.

The '2+2' ministerial dialogue will be held at EAM Jaishankar's Hyderabad House. Following the brief meeting, the Australian leaders will be present for a joint call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening. After this visit, the Australian leaders will also meet their counterparts in South Korea and the U.S.

Meeting aimed to boost bilateral defence ties

The current meeting between the Indian and Australian diplomats comes in the wake of China's growing aggression in the Southeastern sea region. As per the ANI report, the ministerial meeting on Saturday is aimed to boost bilateral defence ties and strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The ministers will also discuss a myriad of other issues, including economic security, cyber safety, climate crisis, critical technology, and supply chains. The meeting will also focus on increasing cooperation in areas of maritime security.

FM Payne met Indonesian Foreign and Defence Ministers

A productive meeting between friends & strategic partners at Indonesia & Australia’s seventh Foreign and Defence Ministers 2+2 Meeting. 🇦🇺 & 🇮🇩 remain committed to working together on #COVID19 response & recovery efforts & in supporting greater resilience across our region. pic.twitter.com/Swu2QjMC8E — Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) September 9, 2021

As a part of Australia's attempt to advance relations with the Indo-Pacific countries, FM Payne and Defence Minister Dutton met their Indonesian counterparts on September 9. The leaders discussed the strategic planning to work together on COVID-19 response and recovery efforts. Besides Payne also met the I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women’s Empowerment & Child Protection, "to discuss shared priorities including ending violence against women & girls across the #IndoPacfic," FM Payne wrote on Twitter.

