Australian Gallery Shuts To Protect Artworks By Matisse, Picasso From Smoke

Amid the Australian wildfires, the national gallery has reportedly said that in order to protect their artwork they will not open on January 6. The ongoing Matisse and Picasso exhibition include some borrowed pieces such as Picasso's portrait of his wife, Olga, and lover, Marie-Therese from Musée Picasso in Paris. The gallery while speaking to an international media outlet said that closing doors will allow them mitigate any risk to public, staff and works of art on display.

Due to the heavy smoke in the Canberra area the National Gallery of Australia will be closed today. Closing our doors allows us to mitigate any risk to the public, staff and works of art on display. We are sorry for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/ct4cnwUwb2 — NationalGalleryAus (@NatGalleryAus) January 4, 2020

According to international media reports, the air quality in Australia was recorded to be the worst of any major city in the world. Although Canberra doesn't face any imminent danger from fire, it, however, sits between blazes ravaging the east coast. The yellowish smoke has also blanketed towns and cities which have further raised concern about public health. The health authorities in Canberra has also warned the residents to avoid outside physical activity.

The smoke from the Australian bushfire has also drifted over New Zealand. The weather conditions in Auckland had prompted the officials to turn on the street lights on and several calls were received for emergency services. Netizens even shared pictures of their area and started conversations about the 'degrading climate situation' on the planet. The weather watch had further issued a statement that the thick plume which originated 2,200 kilometres away would thin out by the end of the day. The New Zealand defence minister reportedly said that the nation would send its military support in Australia to aid bushfire management.

2:30pm outside my home in West Auckland, New Zealand in the middle of summer. Just dark, ash clouds. We are over 2000km away from Australia. No filter. 😞 pic.twitter.com/N8f4rmvEeX — Taylah Hodson-Tomokino (@taylahtomokino) January 5, 2020

Glaciers turn brown

The icy white glaciers in New Zealand's South Island have also turned brown after being exposed to smoke, dust and ash from the deadly Australian bushfire crisis. Internet users have shared shocking photographs and videos on different social media platforms which showed the impact of the drifting smoke on some of the country's magnificent and pristine attractions. The pictures taken from the Southern Alps showed the smoke haze had tinged the snow-capped mountain peaks and glaciers a shade of 'caramel'.

