Australian Journalist Claims Taliban Detained, Abused And Threatened Her For Reporting

An Australian journalist and author Lynne O'Donnell on July 21 claimed that the Taliban had forcefully detained her whilst she was reporting, pushing her to write a public apology or face detention. The Foreign Policy journalist O'Donnell tweeted: “Tweet an apology or go to jail, said Taliban intelligence. Whatever it takes: They dictated. I tweeted. They didn’t like it. Deleted, edited, re-tweeted. Made video of me saying I wasn't coerced. Re-did that too." In a report separately published by Foreign Policy, the Australian journalist said that the Taliban threatend her during the capitvity saying that she could "never go back."

Tweet an apology or go to jail, said #Taliban intelligence. Whatever it takes: They dictated. I tweeted. They didn’t like it. Deleted, edited, re-tweeted. Made video of me saying I wasn't coerced. Re-did that too.#TwoTakesTaliban (I’m out now) #Afghanistan #journalism — Lynne O'Donnell (@lynnekodonnell) July 20, 2022

“I won’t be back in Afghanistan anymore. Neither will most other Western journalists, many of whom have also been harried, hassled, and hustled away this week. Afghanistan’s once-proud independent media is no more, and now there’s nobody else. The country is descending into a hellscape of terror, hunger, and poverty,” O'Donnell wrote.

Taliban alleged Australian journalist was spy

Refuting her claims, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, self-appointed Foreign Ministry spokesman for Afghanistan said that the Australian journalists' reports on Afghanistan weren't factually correct. “She was informed that she will be able to stay and operate in Afghanistan if she can produce evidence to substantiate any of the claims in her report," he tweeted.

"She was assured that in line with journalistic standards, she will not be required to reveal her sources but only details of victims or other circumstantial evidence that would allow the authorities to prosecute violators of Afghanistan’s law,” the Taliban official further added. He also made allegations that O'Donnell was fulfilling her intelligence goals in the war-ravaged country. O'Donnell has been reporting from Afghanistan for more than two decades and has also conducted several interviews. But she described her experience with Taliban as "frightening and farcical."

Tweet an apology or go to jail, said #Taliban intelligence. Whatever it takes: They dictated. I tweeted. They didn’t like it. Deleted, edited, re-tweeted. Made video of me saying I wasn't coerced. Re-did that too.#TwoTakesTaliban (I’m out now) #Afghanistan #journalism — Lynne O'Donnell (@lynnekodonnell) July 20, 2022

"I'd be lying if I said that I wasn't afraid … I was in a very unpredictable situation. The Taliban, since they've taken over, have disappeared, detained, beaten, [and] killed people arbitrarily and with impunity," she said. Among dozens of reports that she published about Taliban, some of the most sensational coverage included issue of forced marriage, sexual slavery and LGBTQ+ rights among Taliban. "They're brutal and they're ignorant and they're defensive in their power," she said of the Taliban. "I was utterly vulnerable in there."

United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan published a report on Friday, also highlighting human rights abuses committed against the Afghan women and girls since the Taliban takeover. “It is beyond time for all Afghans to be able to live in peace and rebuild their lives after 20 years of armed conflict. Our monitoring reveals that despite the improved security situation since 15 August, the people of Afghanistan, in particular women and girls, are deprived of the full enjoyment of their human rights,” said Markus Potzel, deputy special representative of the Secretary-General for Afghanistan in the UN report.

Image: AP