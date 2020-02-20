Australian Driver Crashes Into Truck While Laughing Hard At Joke, Lands In Hospital

In a bizarre incident, an Australian man crashed into a truck and is hospitalised after he broke into laughter while listening to a radio show. According to the reports, Shaun Kelly was listening to the 4KQ radio breakfast show while he was driving on the M1 in Brisbane last year. Laurel, Mark & Gary, the hosts of the radio show were talking about the kids growing up which made Kelly left howling with laughter. Kelly called 4KQ this week to explain the incident.

READ: Manchester United Keeper Sergio Romero Involved In NASTY Car Crash Near Carrington

Kelly kept laughing even after the crash

While talking to the host of the show, Kelly said that he came across a hilarious joke while he was driving on the highway which made him burst into laughter. He added that he crashed into the back of the truck and got unconscious. According to the reports, Kelly kept on laughing even after he woke up from the crash. A lot of people gathered on the spot during the car crash. Kelly explained to them as how he ended up in the mishap. Kelly further said that the ambulance came to the spot and the emergency staff asked him to stop laughing as he could be hurt. He then told the story to the ambulance crew and they also split into laughter, Kelly added.

READ: Fernando Alonso Involved In Car Crash During Dakar Rally 2020 In Saudi Arabia; Watch Clip

He kept on laughing when he was rushed to the hospital, and the hospital authorities were shocked over why he was brought to the Emergency Department. Kelly added that he was in the hospital for six days, and the doctors and nurses over there asked him to narrate them the story about what exactly happened. As per the reports, Kelly has crashed his car once before listening to the show and his wife has been worried about his safety and asked him not to listen to the show while driving.

READ: Maharashtra: Two Killed, Three Hurt In Car Crash On Expressway

READ: Miraculous Car Crash Saves Three Lives In The Phoenix City Of Arizona