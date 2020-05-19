Australian Man Fined For Rescuing Whale Caught In Sea Nets Off Gold Coast

In a strange incident, an Australian man was fined by authorities for rescuing a trapped whale from the state's sea nets, according to reports. The man reportedly launched his own operation after hours passed by and no response from the authorities was in sight. The whale was spotted in waters off the Gold Coast following which it was reported to authorities in Queensland. It is not clear what the fine was for but reports suggest that the state has penalties for going too close to the endangered mammal as well as for tampering with state's sea nets.

The man while talking to the press said he launched his own rescue operation because he thought it would be too late by the time help arrives from the authorities. The man took off in his own boat with a knife handy to help the whale free from the net. However, the man managed to untangle the whale's fin without having had to use the knife. There have been many incidents in the past where whales have been caught in state's nets, which has raised growing demand for the use of other deterrents. Last year alone, at least five different incidents were reported of a whale being caught in sea nets.

In other news

In another incident, a whale-watcher in California got lucky after she got the rare opportunity to pet a baby whale as it swam right up to her boat. This once-in-a-lifetime moment was also recorded on the camera by other whale-watching tourists in Baja, California. A whale-watcher named Sofia Sandoval Issac, from Guadalajara, situated in Mexico captured the rare instance of an inquisitive baby whale swimming up to humans to greet them on the camera.

