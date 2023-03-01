Australian Man Pays A Fortune In Bali's Restaurant Over A Bottle Of Wine

In Indonesia, an Australian tourist made a costly mistake when he ordered food and a bottle of wine at a Bali restaurant. He was billed AUD 2000 (Australian dollar) which cost more than the holiday he had planned. The man from Kalgoorlie visited the Indonesian island to celebrate his birthday with his friends, reported the Independent. The Austrailian man talked about the unfortunate error or the mix-up in a post to a Facebook group called Bali Bogans. He wrote: “We usually don’t drink wine when in Bali due to the cost and average wine on offer but this time I decided I would splash out on a bottle of wine given the occasion."

What really happened in Bali?

On the man's birthday celebration trip, he and his friends decided to order a bottle of wine with dinner and wanted to push the boat out to begin the birthday celebrations. The wine bottle was ordered from the list and it was Domaine Leflaive Chevalier-Montrachet, a 2004 Grand Cru with a price tag of “AUD170”, shared the traveller. According to him, the cost of the bottle was IDR 1.7 million (Indonesian Rupiah), the equivalent of around AUD 170.

After they placed their order, the waiter paused and said, "are you sure sir?" to which the man scoffed and said, "yup no worries".

"Anyway, the wine was consumed along with a delicious dinner and at one point the chef came out to introduce himself,” said the Australian traveler while talking about the incident in the post. He felt the chef's gesture strange however he assumed that it was a nice restaurant and didn’t think about it again. Further, he acknowledged that the cost was defiantly a bit more than he would have paid in Australia. At the end of the celebration, the man settled up without really looking at the bill.

The next day, when he checked his account, he discovered that the dinner had cost him more than AUD 2000. and when he checked his bill receipt, he found that the wine bottle was close to AUD1,700 instead of AUD 170. “That meal actually cost more than the entire holiday,” wrote the Australian traveler. This is not the first time that a tourist has been overcharged, there are many other such incidents in various destinations. In one of the cases, an American couple had an episode in May 2022 where they had been charged USD 853 for a plate of crab legs at Mykonos restaurant DK Oyster.