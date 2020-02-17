Australian Man Performs CPR, Mouth-to-mouth To Save Gecko's Life

An Australian trader is being hailed as a hero for saving a gecko’s life after it tumbled into his beer mug. The tradie, nicknamed 'Slab' by his buddies, pulled out the gecko out of his drink and performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and mouth-to-mouth to save its life.

The man was out for a drink with his friends at a pub near Corindi Beach in New South Wales when he noticed something floating in his beer. 'Slab' took the beer glass back to the bar to show the staff what was in his beer as he thought they may of put it there as a joke.

The Australian then brought it back to the table and started CPR to revive the gecko. The gecko came back to life and crawled over his shirt for the rest of the night and they went home together.

Similar incident of drowning and CPR

Recently, in another similar incident, a 'lucky' lizard was revived by a firefighter using the CPR technique. The tiny reptile was revived by a firefighter who found it drowning in a swimming pool located in New South Wales.

The video of the incident was shared on Gordon Fire station's Facebook page in which the firefighter can be seen using his finger to revive the lizard and after some time the lizard was seen doing well. The Fire Station had received an emergency call related to the drowning incident. As soon as the rescue team arrived at the incident site, they immediately gave a CPR to the lizard for more than 10 minutes.

One of their off duty firefighters was asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where the drowning had occurred. Upon arriving at the scene, a youngster was lying unconscious and not breathing after being found unresponsive in a pool skimmer box by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool.

"After receiving no response the youngster was turned onto its back and Cardiopulmonary compressions started in an attempt to get a spring in his tail. After more than ten minutes things weren’t looking good for the little fella but soon after an occasional “gasping breath” was noticed. From previous experience, our firefighters know this is not the time to stop so CPR was continued," read the Facebook post.

