Australian Minister Brands Trump Jr A 'big Baby' For Postponing Tour Last Minute

In the United States, Donald Trump Jr is the son of the 45th president. In Australia, when he cancels a tour, he is a “a big baby who isn't very popular". Clare O’Neil, the Australian home affairs minister, used the term for Trump Jr after he postponed his visit indefinitely citing "cancel culture".

The 45-year-old son of Donald Trump was slated to deliver speeches in the cities of Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne starting July 9, Sunday. However, the plan was abruptly abandoned on what appears to be a pretext of visa delay. “The visa, which has now been issued, was only received late afternoon of Wednesday 5 July, only 24 hours before Donald Trump Jr was set to board a flight to Sydney,” Turning Point Australia, the promoter of the Trump heir's event, announced in a statement.

The promoter added that the change in plans come due to "unforeseen circumstances”. “It seems America isn’t the only country that makes it difficult for the Trumps. Hold on to your tickets, this is a short delay nothing more #CancelCulture," it added in a Facebook post.

While Australian immigration officials did not corroborate Trump Jr's claim, Minister Clare O’Neil took to Twitter to weigh in on the situation. “Geez, Donald Trump Jr is a bit of a sore loser. His dad lost an election fair and square – but he says it was stolen. Now he’s trying to blame the Australian government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour,” the Labor minister wrote.

“Donald Trump Jr has been given a visa to come to Australia. He didn’t get cancelled. He’s just a big baby, who isn’t very popular," she continued.

8,000 tickets sold out, tour organiser claims

One on side, the minister suggested that Trump Jr lacks the popularity needed for a tour overseas. On the other, Turning Point Australia argued that 8,000 tickets were already sold across the country, including people having grabbed $2,500 VIP tickets in the first week of the tour's announcement itself.

The organiser did not reveal when the tour will take place, but urged ticket holders to hold on tight to their passes. “Ticket holders are urged to hold on to their tickets, with details of the rescheduled date to be confirmed in the coming days,” Turning Point Australia said in a post on the tour website.