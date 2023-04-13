Australian National Weighing 175 Kg Undergoes High-risk Surgery At Delhi Hospital

A 33-year-old Australian man, weighing 175 kg and suffering from a spine-related ailment, has received a new lease of life following a high-risk surgery involving the use of advanced robotic technology at a Delhi hospital, doctors at the facility said.

The patient is "tall and obese", standing at six foot and three inches, they said Thursday.

He came to the hospital with complaints of severe pain in the right leg and numbness in both feet. Based on his medical history, he was "misdiagnosed" in Australia for compressed nerves in the lower (lumbar) spine and advised to undergo a lumbar spine surgery, the C K Birla Hospital said in a statement.

However, upon further evaluation, a team of doctors led by Dr Ashwani Maichand, director of the department of orthopaedics, diagnosed the patient with cervical spinal stenosis, which occurs when the space inside the backbone is too small.

The patient was recommended cervical spine surgery using MIS coupled with advanced robotic technology, the statement added.

For the surgery, a diamond-tip neurosurgical burr was used to ensure precision and seamless accuracy, it said.

The patient suffering from "cervical spine stenosis was successfully treated via minimally invasive surgical (MIS) technique equipped with advanced robotic technology," the statement added.

The procedure took place recently at the hospital. Doctors and the patient interacted with the media on Thursday.

"It was a high-risk surgery due to the weight of the patient which had possible complications such as paralysis, loss of control over the bowel and bladder, and the inability to walk or stand," Maichand said.

There was no need for blood transfusions or a stay in the ICU. The patient was able to climb stairs within two days after the surgery with no complaints of neuro-weakness and numbness in the feet, which is "50 per cent eliminated", the statement said. PTI KND IJT