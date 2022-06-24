Australian PM Albanese Vows To 'reset' Strained Ties With France Over Submarine Row

Newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on Thursday, announced that he will be making an official visit to Paris to “reset” the thwarted relations with France over the erstwhile Scott Morrison government's scrapping of a longstanding submarine deal. Australia unilaterally toppled the multi-billion dollar contract with a French firm to construct non-nuclear-capable submarines to bolster Canberra's defense in the Indo-Pacific in face of rising military might of Beijing. Instead, the Morrison government struck a new defence pact with the US and the UK, snubbing the deal with Paris and infuriating the French government.

Albanese, on June 23, ascertained that France is an important ally to Australia, and accused ex-Prime Minister Scott Morrison of "lying to him" ahead of briefly recalling France’s ambassador in protest. The newly elected Prime minister of Australia who assumed office in May, said at a press conference in Canberra, that he will be making a trip to Madrid next week for the NATO summit, where he will detour to Paris to cement ties between the two nations.

“It is important that a reset occur,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on June 23, adding that not only is Paris a central power in Europe but – like Australia – in the Pacific too. “We’ve already had very constructive discussions… Next week’s visit is a very concrete sign of the repair that’s been done already,” Albanese stressed.

Australia agreed to pay $830 mn penalty for Scrapped French submarines deal

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had, earlier this month, announced that he has agreed to pay €550 million (A$830m) in a settlement for scrapping the French attack class submarine project ahead of the signing of the Trilateral Joint Steering Groups AUKUS pact. The deal was reached after the 18-month consultation period. Canberra gave a green signal to paying the submarine builder Naval Group over the former Scott Morrison government’s snubbing of the $90bn project ahead of signing the 'Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement’ under the AUKUS pact with the United Kingdom and the US.

The AUKUS defence alliance was signed in September 2021 in a bid to confront strategic tensions in the Pacific where China-US rivalry is growing. In an attempt to reset Australia’s strained ties with France, Australia's newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced in a statement that his country will bear the compensation outlined in the confidential settlement of the deal to cement ties with Paris.