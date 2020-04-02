COVID-19: Australian PM Announces Free Childcare For Working Parents Amid Crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on April 2 reportedly announced a free childcare program for working parents who are unable to take care of their children at home during coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to an international media outlet, Morrison said that it is important for parents to get access to childcare. As per reports, the childcare centres are told to prioritise the children of essential workers who find it difficult to care for their young ones at home.

Morrison said, “If you have a job in this economy then that is an essential job. It is important that all of those parents who have children, that they get access to childcare and those facilities will be there for them”.

The childcare centres will be accommodating the parents who have taken their children out of schools and care homes in view of the surging cases of coronavirus. However, Morrison also said that health advice on sending children to school or childcare had not changed. Australian PM’s new initiative comes after several parents had voluntarily pulled their children out of schools due to coronavirus lockdown.

Morrison said, “Now, what we are doing here is ensuring that the same arrangements exist for childcare centres [as for schools] so people who have those jobs won't have their livelihoods put at risk”.

He further added, ”This virus is going to take enough from Australians without putting Australian parents in that position of having to choose between the economic wellbeing of their family or the care, support, and education of their children”.

5,124 confirmed coronavirus cases

Meanwhile, Australia has recently confirmed at least 76 new cases, spiking the total figure of COVID-19 to 5,124, as per the reports. The government has suspended international air travel and sealed the borders in an attempt to stem the spread. It also resolved to pump AUS $105 billion to fuel Canberra's stagnant economy as the nation slowly poised into a global recession after 29 years of economic growth.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg reportedly predicted that the latest AUS $66 billion announced by Prime Minister Morrison will fetch the government and central bank measures to support the economy to at least 10 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), close to AUS $189 billion.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image source: AP)

