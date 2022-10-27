Australian PM Condemns Actions Of Iranian Authorities Against Anti-hijab Protesters

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the actions of Iranian authorities over a crackdown on anti-hijab protesters. Speaking to SBS News, Albanese urged the Iranian government to respect the rights of people to hold peaceful protests and treat them with dignity and respect. The statement of Australia's PM comes as protests erupted in Iran after a 22-year-old woman died after being detained by Iran's 'morality' police for not wearing a headscarf properly.

Women in Iran and around the world have burnt their hijabs to showcase opposition after Mahsa Amini's death. Speaking to SBS News, Albanese said, "I condemn the actions of the Iranian regime in cracking down on democratic protests, which were occurring in Iran." He called it important to "assert" the human rights of women in Iran. He emphasised that Canberra will continue to support women who are practicing their human right to wear clothes as "they see fit." As per the news report, Albanese added, "I call upon the regime to respect human rights and respect the rights of people to protest peacefully."

Protesters mark 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death

Meanwhile, UN human rights experts condemned the killings and the crackdown by security personnel in Iran on protesters after Mahsa Amini's death. The UN Human rights authorities called for an independent investigation into the reports and stressed that those responsible must be held to account. Iran has been witnessing anti-government protests after Mahsa Amini's death in a detention center. Norway-based Iran Human Rights says at least 234 protesters, including 29 children, have been killed in the anti-hijab protests so far. Clashes erupted in Iran on Wednesday, October 26, as thousands of people visited the burial site of Mahsa Amini in Saqqez to mark the 40th day of mourning, CNN reported citing ISNA. As per the news report, security personnel did not stop protesters from coming to Amini's grave in Saqqez. However, the clashes reportedly broke out after people left the burial site. Protesters in Iran have called for an end to the religious clerical rule which has governed Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and for the overthrow of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

