Australian PM Reaches Out To China Over 'chaffing' Incident With Jets, Yet To Get Response

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that his government has reached out to China “through appropriate channels” after Canberra flagged a “chaffing” incident with Beijing’s fighter aircraft intercepting an Australia's military surveillance plane. In a press conference on Monday, Albanese said that his administration is yet to hear back from China after he raised concerns about the encounter of aircraft between both the nations.

Australia, one of the four members of the Five Eyes intelligence group, stated on Sunday that a P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft of the Royal Australian Air Force was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter aircraft during a routine maritime surveillance activity in the South China Sea in May. Canberra had stated that the Chinese spy plane was flying in international space and the interception by Beijing’s jet led to a dangerous manoeuvre.

According to the Australian Defence Ministry, the Chinese plane released flares, cut in front of Canberra’s jet and unveiled a bag of “chaff” in the flight path which included aluminium and was sucked into P-8’s engine. When asked about the same, the Australian PM noted that his government has been publicly denouncing China’s actions.

Albanese said, “I have not heard back at this point in time, we have made representations through appropriate channels and they were strong representations as you would expect. We've also made public comments, so they haven't just been quiet diplomacy in this case they've been strong.”

“...We regard the actions of China in this area as being an act of aggression and a dangerous act against the Australian Air Force which was conducting aerial surveillance in accordance with international norms and in accordance with practice that's been long observed,” he added.

Not just Australia, Canadian planes also encountered interception by Chinese military jets, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decried China’s “irresponsible and provocative” actions after the military planes of both countries had ‘dangerously close’ encounters in international airspace over Asia. Ottawa’s aircraft deployed in Japan encountered Beijing’s jets, in some cases, close enough to cause a collision. After previously saying that he would take up the matter with the Chinese government officials directly, Trudeau told the reporters that Beijing is “putting people at risk”.

China accused Australia of making ‘provocations’

Albanese’s remarks came after Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece, Global Times cited analysts as saying that Australia likely conducted ‘close-in reconnaissance and made provocative moves on China, just like the Canadian aircraft’. Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times on Sunday, "some Western militaries often complain first while being the ones who are guilty in the first place" after suggesting that P-8 could have used a jamming pod if Chinese planes did use flares and chaff.

