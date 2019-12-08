'Load-fail': Australian Police Shares Hilarious Photo Of Car Carrying A Trampoline

New South Wales Police on December 8 shared a hilarious photograph of a car with a large-sized trampoline on the top of it. The Australian Police shared the photo on the Traffic And Highway Patrol Command Facebook page. Within 13 hours since it was posted, the post has garnered 5.6K likes and 2.5K comments. Moreover, 1.4K people found it hilarious enough to be shared on their respective accounts. The Police Department didn't stop with just one photo as it went viral. Several hours later, they posted another photograph of a car carrying a mattress and a cupboard which has also tickled the netizens. Take a look at the posts.

Read: Three-week-old's Scowling Photoshoot Goes Viral; Netizens Hail The 'Mean Mug Baby'

Netizen's reactions

Netizens have had their share of mixed reactions on the post. A Facebook user said: "The cops would have jumped all over this and bounced the driver for sure". Another wrote: "I am not mad, I am actually impressed". A third added: "I mean... props to them for getting it to stay on there. I feel the pain of having to take that thing apart he should be let go on that point". While a fourth commented: "But the wind did it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂".

Read: Andrew Neil Lashes Out At Boris Johnson For Refusing To Be Interviewed, Video Goes Viral

There were others who were angry about the fact that the driver is being a bit dangerous and probably breaking the law. One such person said: "Reckless, dangerous, utter nuisance and hazard to all drivers worldwide". Another said: "Just when you think you've seen the dumbest thing ever... someone tops it". Some even drew comparisons with an episode of the Simpsons. A user wrote: "Is the Driver’s name, Homer Simpson?".

Read: The Bear's In Our Backyard! Video Of Bear Causing Uproar In Pennsylvania Goes Viral

Kid performs stunning acrobatic tricks on a trampoline

In another incident in Naples, Florida, an acrobatic kid was seen performing incredible trampoline tricks high above the trees with a little help from four of his friends. After a three-second countdown, the kid jumps into the air, aligning himself with the trampoline, before his friends jump on the mat to spring him into the air. During the first two jumps, the kid performs forward flips, climbing with height. But for the third and final trick, he tucks his legs into his chest and rapidly spins sideways - rising higher than many of the trees around him and then crashes onto a mat. After landing, the performer and his four friends, who cheered him on during the dizzying display, all run off laughing in amazement.

Read: Old Video Of Man Skillfully Riding A Tall Bicycle Goes Viral Again | Watch

