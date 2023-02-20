Australian Professor, Three Colleagues Taken Hostage By Armed Group In Papua New Guinea

An Australian professor, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been taken hostage in the remote highlands region of Papua New Guinea, reported the Guardian. Along with the Australian professor, there are three other researchers who have also been taken as hostage. As per the local news agency, the professor and his colleagues were confronted by an armed group demanding a ransom payment from the PNG and Australian governments.

Australian professor kept as hostage

The professor has been working and conducting studies in the region with the graduates and guides of the University of Papua New Guinea. Further, contact has been made with the armed group, said James Marape, PNG (Papua New Guinea) PM.

“I want to inform the families of those taken hostage we’ve been at work, contact has been made with people in the bush through secondary sources,” said the PNG Prime Minister, reported in a local newspaper on Monday.

Further, Marape added: " They have indicated ransom. We do not encourage ransom, but we’re treating this very diligently and carefully because life is at risk and life is at stake.” However, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has not commented on the incident yet, reported the Guardian.