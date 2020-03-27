Australians Violate Govt's Orders By Going To Beach Amid COVID-19 Crisis

As pictures of densely populated Sydney beaches went viral online over the weekend, stricter measures are being reportedly implemented to keep people away amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has taken its grip across the country. According to the international media reports, local councils temporarily closed the beaches all across the coastline which includes hugely popular beaches like Bondi, Bronte, Tamarama, Clovelly and Coogee. As per reports, authorities have put up huge fences around the entrances to the beaches.

Filmed by one of @abc730’s producers Alex McDonald right now (who was social distancing). What is it going to take for people to wake up? pic.twitter.com/HXsA9hKhZu — Leigh Sales (@leighsales) March 22, 2020

Despite current government advisory for people to avoid public places and social distancing, some local residents violated the government orders, as per reports. A photographer captured the moment where some people can be seen jumping off the fences to access the beach.

And that is why we are on target for full lockdown real soon. Why can’t people just do as they are told. If you want to make the rules run for parliament. Otherwise shut up and do as you are told. — David Emes (@Eemzee15) March 25, 2020

Right now I'm assuming all Sydney people have the roni and that we should put a giant dome over NSW until we sort this out — Stuart Fazakerley (@stuartfaz) March 25, 2020

This frustrates me so much. He looks young & fit. He would be chosen over my 72 yr mum for a resus machine .. & she’s self isolating. — Sarah Bruen (@SarahHaslam1) March 25, 2020

6,909 confirmed cases

Australian health authorities on March 26 said that deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country has touched 49 along with the demise of three elderly persons while the total number of infections has risen to nearly 6,909. The state of Victoria recorded the deaths of three men in their old age diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours. In a bid to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, authorities in Australia announced that a maximum of ten people will be allowed to attend funerals and five to attend weddings. According to reports, the new rules took effect at midnight on March 25.

