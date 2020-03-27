The Debate
Australians Violate Govt's Orders By Going To Beach Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Rest of the World News

Despite current government advisory for people to avoid public places and social distancing, some Australians violated the government orders, as per reports.

Australians

As pictures of densely populated Sydney beaches went viral online over the weekend, stricter measures are being reportedly implemented to keep people away amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has taken its grip across the country. According to the international media reports, local councils temporarily closed the beaches all across the coastline which includes hugely popular beaches like Bondi, Bronte, Tamarama, Clovelly and Coogee. As per reports, authorities have put up huge fences around the entrances to the beaches. 

READ: Coronavirus Deaths In Australia Increases To 12; Infected Cases Nearly 2,800

Despite current government advisory for people to avoid public places and social distancing, some local residents violated the government orders, as per reports. A photographer captured the moment where some people can be seen jumping off the fences to access the beach. 

READ: Coronavirus Lockdown: Cruise Passengers In Australia To Be Quarantined With The Quokkas

6,909 confirmed cases

Australian health authorities on March 26 said that deaths due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country has touched 49 along with the demise of three elderly persons while the total number of infections has risen to nearly 6,909. The state of Victoria recorded the deaths of three men in their old age diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in the last 24 hours. In a bid to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, authorities in Australia announced that a maximum of ten people will be allowed to attend funerals and five to attend weddings. According to reports, the new rules took effect at midnight on March 25. 

READ: George Bailey Opens Up On Suggestion That Won Australia The 2015 World Cup On Home Soil

READ: Bernard Tomic: Australian 'Bad Boy' Lies About Not Having Coronavirus In Latest Interview?

First Published:
